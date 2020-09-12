EDITORIAL: Tragedy shows the dangers

As the story on today’s front page shows, Lawrence County lost two valued residents a week ago.

LoRena and Steve Cahal touched countless lives throughout the region, whether it was as advocates for those in need or as loving family and friends to many.

Their deaths are a senseless tragedy, and infuriating, as it was all due to what troopers said was the decision of a man to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

As the result of this selfish and thoughtless action, two sons are left without parents, and family, co-workers and friends have lost two people whom they cherished.

Despite the heartbreak caused by this crash, it is, unfortunately, only a matter of time until a similar tragedy happens.

Some person, feeling overconfident will decide that they can handle it and will again violate the law, endangering not just themselves, but others on the road.

In a world with Uber and other alternatives, there is simply no excuse for anyone to be driving drunk.

Too many lives have been lost throughout the years, and perhaps it is time for lawmakers to further strengthen laws and penalties against this offense.

While that may be some deterrent, the fact is that, once a person is intoxicated, they are not in a position to consider such repercussions.

Which is why, if you feel you must drink, please make arrangements in advance for transportation, whether booking a ride or having a designated driver.

If you do not value your own safety, then at least consider the lives of everyone else on the road.

The pain from last weekend’s loss will reverberate throughout the community. We hope that, if nothing else, it will serve as a wakeup call to some as to what is at stake from such reckless decisions.