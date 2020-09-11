America needs to wake up, rather than be “woke”

Americans of yesteryear would never have believed it!

Our great Republic teetering on the precipice of embracing socialism, while at the same time, the story of America’s independence and fight for liberty is being deconstructed.

Those who came before us would weep with disbelief at what we see today. They sacrificed, worked hard, some giving their lives for this freedom we now enjoy. Freedom that many want to discredit, dismantle and destroy.

I’ve heard it said that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, just not their own set of facts!

According to the dictionary, desensitization is a method to reduce or eliminate an organism’s negative reaction to a substance or stimulus.

In psychology, desensitization (or graduated exposure therapy) is a process for mitigating the harmful effects of phobias or other disorders.

It also occurs when an emotional response is repeatedly evoked in situations in which the action tendency that is associated with the emotion proves irrelevant or unnecessary.

Agoraphobics, for example, who fear open spaces and social gatherings outside their own home, may be gradually led to increase their interaction with the outside world by putting them in situations that are uncomfortable but not panic-provoking for them.

In other words, by exposing someone to small doses at a time you can change the way they react to a certain situation or issue.

A brilliant strategy, don’t you think?

A deceptive and evil new concept… not really; it’s the same strategy that Satan has implemented for ages.

Get people used to small doses of falsehood on a regular basis, and then they will begin to accept it over a long period of time. Not possible you say.

Let me ask you; are there things today that are considered acceptable that were completely unacceptable a few years ago? Sure there are, and it’s happened without a fight because our culture has been eased into to thinking that it was okay.

Charles Colson in his book, “Loving God,” talks about how pivotal issues are introduced to society. They are blasted into the realm of discussion through a crisis or tragedy, (news, movies, print media), then they become debated and discussed (books, talk shows, editorials), then they are defended, (organizations, celebrities, laws), eventually the issue that was repulsive and unacceptable is now acceptable and celebrated.

Of course, the process takes time, but the strategy works.

As Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council shared last week… “wokeness trainings are part and parcel with the civil unrest afflicting our cities.

Last year, the New York Times embarked on a massive propaganda campaign, known as the 1619 project, to redefine America’s founding as irredeemably racist.

The 1619 Project has ushered in a summer of rioting in America’s cities (and now suburbs).

What began as peaceful protests over police brutality and concerns about lingering racism have given way to looting, burning, direct assaults on America’s most prominent founders, and organized, violent assaults on government property and law enforcement officers.”

What’s to be done you ask? Is there any hope?

Let’s listen in to the Apostle Peter, “But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer”, and again… “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world. But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you. To him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.”

Peter is reminding us is that we need to pay close attention to what’s happening around us so we are not led astray by the devices of Satan.

Could that happen?

Have you ever make a decision based on faulty information?

What if that decision had serious or even eternal consequences?

In late September 1864, Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest was leading his troops north from Decatur, Alabama, toward Nashville.

But to make it to Nashville, Forrest would have to defeat the Union army at Athens, Alabama.

When the Union commander, Col. Wallace Campbell, refused to surrender, Forrest asked for a personal meeting, and took Campbell on an inspection of his troops.

But each time they left a detachment, the Confederate soldiers simply packed up and moved to another position, artillery and all.

Forrest and Campbell would then arrive at the new encampment and continue to tally up the impressive number of Confederate soldiers and weaponry.

By the time they returned to the fort, Campbell was convinced he couldn’t win and surrendered unconditionally!

We dare not allow fake news to shape our involvement and/or our outlook culturally or politically. The church is called for such a moment as this to influence and shape the culture God has allowed us to steward.

Most importantly we must not allow the false spiritual narrative of Satan to hinder our walk with God.

Stay awake America, it’s time to make a difference!

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research.Council.