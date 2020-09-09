Redwomen, Stevens edge Lady Dragons

Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Give Emmi Stevens a hand. After all, she had a hand in about everything she did on Tuesday.

Stevens scored one goal and had two assists as the Rock Hill Redwomen beat the Fairland Lady Dragons 3-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game.

“It was a very intense game. Fairland was a really physical team. They were improved team from last season,” said Redwomen coach Summer Collins.

“It was a good win for us. Our girls battled the whole game.”

Bri Reynolds got the first goal of the game with 30:07 on the first half clock with an assist from Stevens.

Stevens scored an unassisted goal at the 19:39 mark of the second half for what proved to be the deciding score.

Emma Scott added an insurance goal with an assist from Stevens with 14:00 left in the game.

Rock Hill is now 3-0 overall and in the OVC. The Redwomen host Piketon on Wednesday.

Fairland falls to 1-1.

Rock Hill 1 2 = 3

Fairland 0 1 = 1

First Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Emmi Stevens) 30:07

Second Half

RH – Emmi Stevens (unassisted) 19:39

RH – Emma Scott (assist Emmi Stevens) 14:00

Fa – Goal 3:00

Saves – RH: Aleigha Matney 8, Kate Delong 4; FHS: Howard 10.