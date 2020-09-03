Lawrence County COVID-19 cases at 495

On Thursday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported its 495th positive case of COVID-19 since the first was reported on March 25.

There were five new cases reported, two males and three females. That includes three children. The age range was 8–42.

376 people are out of isolation, the health department is monitoring 119 cases, 19 probable cases and one suspected case. Five people are hospitalized with two new admissions on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 deaths remain at 14, 10 females and four males, ages 52–95.

6,162 tests have been done.