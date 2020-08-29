Blue Devils roll by South Point

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Blue Devils got more done in a half than many teams do in an entire game.

Lightning cut the Gallipolis vs. South Point Pointers Ohio Valley Conference game short on Friday, but that didn’t stop the Blue Devils’ offense as it racked up 418 total yards en route to a 41-0 win.

Gallipolis ran 18 times for 207 yards led by James Armstrong with 151 yards on 11 carries and two TDs. Michael Beasy added 52 yards on six attempts.

Quarterback Noah Vanco hit 10-of-14 passes for 211 yards and two TDs.

South Point had a net minus-12 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Quarterback Malik Pegram generated most of the Pointers’ offense by hitting 4-of-10 passes for 64 yards.

Cody Brandt had two receptions for 35 yards and Bryson Hackworth got two catches for 29 yards.

Gallipolis went up 20-0 in the first quarter as Armstrong ran 55 yards for a score and then Vanco threw touchdown passes of 35 yards to Daunevyn Woodson and 71 yards to Briar Williams.

Beasy had scoring runs of 8 and 1 yards in the second quarter while Armstrong added a 9-yard TD run.

Next Friday, South Point hosts Portsmouth and Gallipolis goes to Ironton.

South Point 0 0 xx xx = 0

Gallipolis 20 21 xx xx = 41

First Quarter

Ga – James Armstrong 55 run (Caleb Geiser kick) 11:12

Ga – Daunevyn Woodson 35 pass from Noah Vanco (kick blocked) 6:55

Ga – Briar Williams 71 pass from Noah Vanco (Caleb Geiser kick) 2:06

Second Quarter

Ga – Michael Beasy 8 run (Caleb Geiser kick) 7:59

Ga – James Armstrong 9 run (Caleb Geiser kick) 2:53

Ga – Michael Beasy 1 run (Caleb Geiser kick) 0:52

——

SP Ga

First downs 5 16

Rushes-yards 14-(-12) 18-207

Passing yards 64 211

Total yards 52 418

Cmp-Att-Int 4-10-0 10-14-0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-55 8-65

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — South Point: T.J. Wong 2-4, Maddox McCallister 2-3, Cody Brandt 1-1, Bryson Hackworth 2-minus 6, Malik Pegram 6-minus 10; Gallipolis: James Armstrong 11-151, Michael Beasy 6-52, Noah Vanco 1-4.

PASSING — South Point: Malik Pegram 4-10-0 64; Gallipolis: Noah Vanco 10-14-0 211.

RECEIVING — South Point: Cody Brandt 2-35, Bryson Hackworth 2-29; Gallipolis: Daunevyn Woodson 4-73, Briar Williams 2-89, Kenyon Franklin 1-24, James Armstrong 1-12, Zach Belville 1-11, Michael Beasy 1-2.