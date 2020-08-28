Letter to the editor: Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District is awaiting needed new leadership

It seems that replacing Dan Palmer for director of the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District has been difficult for the two counties.

Refilling the position, which requires skills and experience in solid waste, waste managed by the district, grant writing and knowledge about and familiarity with state regulations, as well as the ability to set a budget, is indeed a demanding task.

Nevertheless, the position has been vacant since the end of May and the lack of leadership is becoming apparent. This is compounded by a vacancy open since March for a District law enforcement officer, which makes efforts to clean up the counties even more demanding.

Taxpayers of both counties continue to pay a fee which is included in their property tax and expect to be provided with the same conscientious job that Dan provided with only a brief interruption in services.

I would assume at some point the state will be asking questions as to why this mandated service is lacking permanent qualfied leadership and then demanding action from the county’s leaders.

Let’s not have a slow response result in state involvement.

Jo Huff

Chesapeake