14th COVID-19 death reported

On Friday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported the 14th COVID-19 death in the county.

That number includes ten women and four men and the ages range from 52–95.

There were six new positive cases of COVID-19 reported, two females and four males, ages 34-85.

The total number of active cases is 118 and they are monitoring 153 cases.

The total number of cases reported since March 25 is 457, with 339 cases out of isolation.

Ten people are hospitalized including one new case.

The health department has had 5,899 tests done.