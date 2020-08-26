Lady Hornets drop volleyball season opener

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — What seemed to be a good start took a wrong turn.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets began the first game of the volleyball season well only to watch the New Boston Lady Tigers go one to post a 4-1 win on Wednesday.

New Boston won the first set 25-17 but the Lady Hornets stormed back to win 25-13. However, the Lady Tigers won the next two sets 25-15, 25-18 to win the game.

Addi Dillow had 9 points and 14 kills to lead the Lady Hornets. Emily Carpenter led the team with 11 points.

Kaleigh Murphy had 10 kills while Gracie Damron added 5 kills and 3 blocks.

Coal Grove hosts Fairland in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday. The jayvee game begins at 5:30 p.m.