Bond set at $1 million in molestation case

Bond has been set at $1 million for a Pedro man who was charged with inappropriate touching and sexual contact of minors.

Larry D. Reed Jr., 38, appeared in Ironton Municipal Court on Monday.

He was arrested on Aug. 20 after an investigation. A parent told investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office that Reed had inappropriately touched her child while at his residence in Pedro. She also said that her daughter’s friend confided in her that she had been sexually molested by Reed over the past four to five years at his residence.

Investigators and deputies conducted emergency interviews with both female juveniles. In the interviews, the juveniles reported inappropriate touching of one female, age 15, on one occasion, and multiple counts of sexual conduct with the other female, age 14, over several years.

An interview was conducted with Reed, and investigators say he admitted to the accusations occurring.

Reed is due to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on Thursday.