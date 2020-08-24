Obituaries – 8/24/2020

Hazel Fields

Sept. 19, 1933–Aug. 21, 2020

Hazel Mae (Anderson) Fields, 86, of Ironton passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence county native was born Sept. 19, 1933, a daughter to the late Elmer and Bessie (Dickerson) Anderson. Hazel was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter D. (Peanut) Fields, who passed away in 1997.

Mrs. Fields attended Dawson Bryant Schools. Hazel was a homemaker who loved her family dearly. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Storms Creek Baptist Church.

Hazel is survived by a son, Walter Ray (Nita) Fields, of Milton, Florida; a daughter, Kim (Wayne) Rice of Ashland, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Vanessa Fields, of Lexington, Kentucky, Kimmy (Seth) Carte, of Rome, Georgia and Holly (Tyler) Shockey, of Lexington, Kentucky; four great-grandchildren, Reese Fields, Brayden Carter, Grady Carter and Sutton Claire Shockey; one sister: Dorothy O’Connell of Hudson Fall, New York; and one brother: Harry Anderson, of Milton, Florida

In addition to her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Hale and Carol Johnson; and two brothers, Elmer Ray Anderson and Earl Anderson.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in honor of Hazel to Storms Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 51 County Road 7, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Condolences may be made online to the Fields family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Timothy Collins

Timothy Eugene Collins, 52, of Ironton, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside services will be noon Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Rick Mays officiating.

Condolences may be made online to the Collins family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Jerry Gillispie Jr.

Jerry Wayne Gillispie Jr., 45, of Griffithsville, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Rebecca Martin

Rebecca Elizabeth (Kiser) Martin, 77, of Ironton, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.–noon Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

www.slackandwallace.com.

Michael Kinney

Jan. 9, 1984–Aug. 18, 2020

Michael Travis Kinney, 36, of Cross Plains, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home.

His remains were cremated and the family plans to have a Celebration of Life service at a future date.

Michael was born Jan. 9, 1984, in Ironton.

He was a machinist for Process Welding Systems. Michael loved playing the drums, being outdoors, watching anything Sci-Fi, and spending time with his family, especially his daughter, Regan.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kayley Bollan Kinney, of Cross Plains, his daughter, Regan Kinney, of Cross Plains, his father, Tom Kinney, of Ohio, his mother, Cindy Childers, of Ohio, his brothers, Thomas Kinney, of California and Troy Kinney, of Ohio, and by his sister, Melanie Jeannie, of Ohio.

If so desired, the family ask that memorial contributions be given to Kayley Kinney for the Regan Kinney Fund. Please makes checks payable to Kayley Kinney and send them c/o Robertson County Funeral Home, 2201 Memorial Blvd., Springfield, TN, 37172.

Robertson County Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Carter Belville

Carter L. Belville, 95, of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his residence.

The funeral service for Carter L. Belville will be 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home, with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. Private family burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton. The Gallia County Funeral Detail will provide military honors at the graveside.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.

David “Bud” Sanders (PIC)

Oct. 26, 1940–Aug. 22, 2020

David “Bud” Sanders, 79, of Coal Grove, passed away at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Bud was born on Oct. 26, 1940, in Pike County, Kentucky, a son to the late Carmen (Butler) and Earl Sanders.

He is also survived by his wife, Linda Lou Rawlins Sanders, whom he married Feb. 11, 1978.

He also is survived by his daughter, Melinda Suzanne Sanders, of Blacklick; granddaughter MacKenzie Lou Melin Sanders, both whom he loved very much; three step-sons, Danny, Nick (Cindy) and Shawn Miller, all whom he considered as his sons; two sons, Earl (Dorothy) Sanders and Chuck (Michelle) Sanders; and daughter, Kimber (John) Sanders Ramski; three granddaughters, Molly Ann, Hannah Marie and Virginia Grace Miller, and their mother, Leslie Stout Miller, whom he treated like a daughter; seven grandchildren, Johnathon Michael Miller, Amanda Miller, William Sanders, Zac Sanders, Louci Stevens, Earl Sanders, Jr., and Devon Ramski; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rosemary Patton.

He was preceded in death by three sisters Faye Jenkins, Elmo Cristine, Wanda “Bicken” Matney and a brother Don Sanders.

He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army and was discharged in 1966, with honors. He talked about watching the Berlin Wall going up while he was stationed in Germany.

He loved his family and always enjoyed watching his granddaughters play sports. His greatest enjoyment in life was being a Papaw to his grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Sanders family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.