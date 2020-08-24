Lilly leads Pointers to win in opener

Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — Tyler Lilly wasn’t a one-man team. It just seemed that way.

Lilly scored two goals and assisted on two more as the South Point Pointers opened the season with a 5-1 win over the New Boston Tigers on Saturday.

“Tyler Lilly did what you expect from a four-year senior captain in settling everyone down and getting us going,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins.

“On top of his two-set piece goals, he put pressure on their back line all day and really was a spark for us.”

The game began with Lilly scoring on a free kick at the 17-minute mark of the first half and the score remained 1-0 until the second half.

The goals then came fast and furious early in the second half beginning with a goal by Josh Helton with Braylon Balandra getting the assist with 45:00 on the clock.

Tanner Voiers scored an unassisted goal three minutes later for New Boston’s only score, but Tanner Runyon answered just a minute later with an assist from Lilly.

Lilly hit a penalty kick at the 52:00 mark and it was 4-1 and then Helton finished the scoring with a goal at the 64:00 mark with an assist from Lilly.

“We had those first game jitters as every team typically does. I think it was evident for both teams that we had not had any scrimmages prior to the season,” said Jenkins.

“Our passing was sloppy at times and not where we want it to be, but we made some adjustments at the half and turned it on. We had several sophomores and freshmen getting their first starts and playing time so I knew there would be butterflies.”

Pointers’ goalkeeper Jaylon Halfhill had seven saves and the Tigers’ Brady Voiers had 15 rescues.

The Pointers host Wheelersburg Tuesday.

New Boston 0 1 = 1

South Point 1 4 = 5

First Half

SP – Tyler Lilly (free kick) 17:00

Second Half

SP – Josh Helton (assist Braylon Balandra) 45:00

NB – Tanner Voiers (unassisted) 48:00

SP – Tanner Runyon (assist Tyler Lilly) 49:00

SP – Tyler Lilly (penalty kick) 52:00

SP – Josh Helton (assist Tyler Lilly) 64:00

Saves – NB: Brady Voiers 15; SP: Jaylon Halfhill 7