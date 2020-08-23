August 25, 2020

Sportsman honored for trophy catch

By Staff Reports

Published 3:09 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

SANTEE, SOUTH CAROLINA — A Coal Grove man was recognized for his trophy catch while fishing in South Carolina.

Jeb Jones registered his 40 lbs. 1 oz. blue catfish for the Santee Cooper Trophy Five Award Program on July 8.

The program is designed to give recognition to sportsmen who make a trophy catch of game fish at Santee Cooper Lakes.

Jones will receive a parchment from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster for his catch.

