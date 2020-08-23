Outdoor yoga event set for Aug. 30

GREENUP, Ky. — An outdoor yoga event is set for Sunday, Aug. 30.

BloodMoon Goddesses Apothecary and Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures are partnering for the event, which will take place that evening on Dragonfly’s grounds.

Kasey Carroll, co-owner of BloodMoon Goddess, a spiritual and healing shop that opened on Roberts Drive in Ashland in May, said the event will feature stargazing and meditation.

The cost is $20 and those interested in taking part can register on the Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures website.

Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures is based on three properties on the Little Sandy River offers kayaking, aerial yoga, hiking, a food truck and more.

For more information, visit www.dragonflyoutdooradventures.com online and BloodMoon Goddesses Apothecary on Facebook.