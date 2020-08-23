Local graduates, students receive scholarships from Foundation for the Tri-State Community

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc. presented 49 scholarships and awards totaling $72,585 to young men and women across the Tri-State, including to nine from Lawrence County.

“The organizations and individuals that provided the funds for these scholarships make it possible for these talented students to pursue their dreams and goals,” foundation president Mary Witten Wiseman said. “These scholarships help offset the cost of college and other continuing education.”

The 2020 scholarship and award recipients from Lawrence County are:• From Dawson-Bryant High School, recipient of the Ironton Area Kiwanis Club Scholarship is Nathaniel Davis.

• From Fairland High School, recipient of the Candy Haugen Memorial Scholarship is Hanna Shrout.

• From Ironton High School, recipient of the Jamie Sue Barker Memorial Scholarship is Brooklynn Moore; recipient of the Lacey Parnell Memorial Scholarship is Aiden Brown.

• From Rock Hill High School, recipient of the Matthews Family Scholarship is Lakin Malone.

• From St. Joseph Central High School (Ironton), recipient of the LP-JOMAR Scholarship is Dmitri Ward; recipient of the Jane McConnell Scholarship is Zachary Roach.

• From Symmes Valley High School, recipient of the Lowell and Dorothy Gornall Viking I Scholarship is Jerry Davis; recipient of the Gornall Viking III Scholarship is Dwayne Eplin.