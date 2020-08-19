Obituaries – 8/19/2020

Delores Cooke

Delores Ann Cooke (nee Smith) died Aug. 17, 2020, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton. She was 85 years old.

A lifelong resident of Ironton, Mrs. Cooke, known as “Dodie,” was born in 1934, the second child of Parker and Clara Smith. She attended Ironton Catholic Schools before marrying bricklayer and World War II veteran, Henry August Cooke Jr., in 1952.

With Henry, she would raise seven children. At 44 years old, she returned to school to earn her General Education Development credential, then going on to attend Marshall University as a full-time student, completing her Bachelor of Arts in education. After completing her student teaching at the Gallaher Elementary School in Huntington, West Virginia, Mrs. Cooke would teach for 19 years in Ironton Public Schools, teaching Special Education across all grade levels.

Shortly after beginning her career, she also took on the additional work as an adult education teacher, specializing in the Laubach Reading Method. She would then serve as the director of the Lawrence County Adult Education Program, overseeing programs at three schools and also offering private reading education.

Mrs. Cooke was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years; her mother, Clara Smith; her father, Parker Smith; her sister, Betty Moore; two children, David and Molly Cooke, and one grandchild, Michael Cooke. She is also survived by five children and their families, Mark Cooke and Scott Humphrey, of Columbus; John and Brenda Cooke, of Athens, Georgia; Luke Cooke, of Naples, Florida; Clara and Jim Jenkins, of Ironton, and Matthew and Melanie Cooke, of Arlington, Massachusetts. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Alison and Josh Parker, of South Point; Lauren Cooke, of Ironton; Christopher Cooke-Fortin and Cameron Fortin-Cooke, of Columbus; Erin and Kerri Jenkins, of Ironton; Haley Cooke, of Naples, Florida, and Sophie and Inman Cooke, of Arlington, Massachusetts, along with her five great-grandchildren: Parker, Lindsay, and Kelsey Fraley and Dillon and Beau Monnig.

Those who knew Dodie know of her unwavering, unyielding faith in Christ. She weathered many storms with grace, always choosing to be used for His glory. In her final years, she would often say that her job was to sit quietly and pray for others. Her steadfast love for God continues to serve as the model of devotion for many, and there is comfort in knowing that she is now with the Christ she adored.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Pine Grove. All are welcomed to attend. The family asks attendees to wear masks and to observe social-distancing practices.

The Cooke family sincerely thanks the Harbor Healthcare staff and Dr. Thuy Nguyen for their selfless dedication to their mother’s care. It also expresses gratitude and love to Tina Webb who cared diligently and faithfully for her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Dodie’s name to Ironton Catholic Schools, 912 S. Sixth St., Ironton, Ohio, 45638.

John Gibson

John Anthony “Tony” Gibson, 52, of South Point, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Friends may call from 1–2 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. A graveside service will follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, West Virginia.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Joan Preston

Joan Marie Burns Preston, 84, of Barboursville, West Virginia, formerly of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Village of Riverview, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.