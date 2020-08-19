August 20, 2020

Chesapeake Board of Education to meet on Thursday

By Staff Reports

Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Under consideration will be reinstatement of extra-curricular activities, 2020-2021 school year plans, employment of personnel and the purchase of curriculum. A link to the live stream will be available on the school’s website.

