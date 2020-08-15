Letter to the editor: Kennedy the right choice for court

I write this letter in support of Justice Sharon L. Kennedy and ask voters to re-elect Sharon to the Supreme Court of Ohio.

For the past 34 years, Sharon has devoted her career to serving in the justice system.

From enforcing the law and keeping the peace as a police officer, to defending the constitutional rights of families and juveniles as a solo practitioner, to applying the law as it is written, not rewriting it or legislating from the bench, both as a trial court judge in Butler County and now as a Justice on the Ohio Supreme Court. Her unique and diverse experience makes Sharon the right choice to continue serving as our Justice.

This November I urge you to vote for the person whose professional experience matches what we need on the Ohio Supreme Court. Please re-elect Justice Sharon L. Kennedy to the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Justin Pizzulli

Franklin Furnace