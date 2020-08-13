Obituaries – 8/13/2020

Mary Pauline Taylor

March 23, 1954–Aug. 9, 2020

Mary Pauline “Cissy” Taylor passed on Aug. 9, 2020.

She was 66 years old. Cissy was born on March 23, 1954 in Ashland, Kentucky, to Robert and Cora Jackson.

Cissy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jackson; sister, Marie Beach; and sister Donna Jackson.

She is survived by her mother, Cora Jackson; sister, Robin Poe; sons, Robert Nelson (Carrie) and James Rysaac (Rachel); six grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

A private celebration of life will be held for immediate family.

William Harris

April 28, 1933–Aug. 11, 2020

William Dean “Pete” Harris, 87, of Union, Kentucky passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth. He was born at home on Mill Street in Ironton on April 28, 1933.

Pete was born again, saved by the blood of Christ, and has gone ahead to his Father in Heaven.

After graduating Ironton High school 1951, he joined the U.S. Air Force, served four4 years from 1952–1956. Honorably discharged, he returned home to marry Jewel Fetters. They celebrated 64 years of marriage last October.

Pete is survived by wife, Jewel “Judy” (Fetters); sons, David (JoAnna) Harris, and Dean (Laura) Harris; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Mary Harris; and brother, Ronald Harris.

Memorial is Aug., 15, 2020 with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. at First Church – Burlington Campus, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington, Kentucky.

Complete obituary and online condolences may be shared at www.newcomercincinnati.com.

Georgianna Huff

Jan. 3, 1938–Aug. 12, 2020

Georgianna Faye Huff, 82, of Ironton, passed away Aug. 12, 2020, at a local nursing home facility.

Mrs. Huff was born In Portsmouth, on Jan. 3, 1938, a daughter to the late Houston Jr. and Mary (Akers) Ridgeway.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 17, 2017, John W. Huff, whom she married June 28, 1958.

Mrs. Huff was an Ironton High School graduate and was a former cook for Lawrence County Group and Shelter Home, retiring after 40 years of service.

She was a former treasurer for the Hunting Beagle Club Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed cooking, quilting and reading.

She was a member of Plymouth Heights Church in Franklin Furnace.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John David Huff.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Terry, of Ironton, two sons, Gregory (Chuck) Huff-Hogsten, of Ironton, and Jeffrey (Nancy) Huff, of Kitts Hill; sister, Rita Ridgeway Weber; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Andy Ramey officiating. Burial will follow in Aid Cemetery and visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Huff family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Kay Ainsworth

Oct. 3, 1945– Aug. 11, 2020

Kay Koerper Ainsworth, born Oct. 3, 1945, in Morgantown, West Virginia, went home to be her Lord on Aug. 11, 2020, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky, after an extended illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Ken Koerper Sr.; she was also preceded in death by her brother, Ken Koerper; and sister, Kathleen Fisher.

Kay was a member of Central Christian Church and was an office manager for State Farm Insurance Company for 25 years.

Kay is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Frank Ainsworth; two sons, Troy Ainsworth and Sean Ainsworth; four grandchildren, Ian, Marah, Quinn and Asher; brother, Harold Koerper and sister, Ramona Tedford. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Central Christian Church 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Willie Purdee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Ainsworth family with arrangements.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Rick Legg

Rick Legg, 61, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Laura McQuaid Legg.

Per his request, no services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Roger Douglas

Roger Conrad Douglas, 81, of Ironton, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Douglas family with arrangements.

To offer the Douglas family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net