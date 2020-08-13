Lawrence County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death

Lawrence County has had its first COVID-19 death since the first case was reported on March 25.

The name of the person is not being released.

“We are saddened by this news and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Georgia Dillon, the Lawrence County Health Commissioner. “This disease has affected our entire community, and we are working tirelessly to slow the spread of this virus and minimize its impact.”

Dillon said that out of respect for the privacy of the patient and the family, the health department would not be releasing any information that would identify the person who died.

On Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases was at 124, with eight people hospitalized and one of those people in intensive care unit.

Of those 339 cases reported since March 25, 215 were out of isolation.

Dillon said the health department is asking people, in an effort to prevent any further spread of COVID-19, to follow the directives and recommendations of Gov. Mike DeWine and interim director of the Ohio Department of Health Lance Himes.

Health officials have several basic recommendations for preventing the spread of viruses of all types:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to do so.

Ohio’s coronavirus call center is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily to answer questions at 1-833-ASK-ODH or 1833-427-55634.

More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.