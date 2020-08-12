Portsmouth Golf Invitational
Portsmouth Invitational
Thursday, Aug. 6
at Elks Country Club
Wheelersburg — 334
Trevin Mault — 71* medalist
Cooper McKenzie — 83
Sean Little — 107
Levi Kidd — 94
Brady Gill — 86
Chesapeake — 344
Jacob Lemley — 78
Jackson Stephens — 84
Christian Hall — 85
Jackson McComas — 97
Dawson Boster — 99
Manchester — 344
Daulton McDonald — 74
Luke Hayslip — 83
Chase McDonald — 95
Isaiah Scott — 92
Logan Bell — 102
Teays Valley — 347
Eli Gregg — 84
Danny Crane — 89
J.D. Lathem — 97
Nate Conkel — 89
James Bush — 85
Fairland — 349
Clayton Thomas — 78
Landon Roberts — 81
Kyle Slone — 93
Cameron Mayo — 97
Jesse Lewis — 110
West Union — 351
Derrick Pell — 88
Clayton Jones — 86
Cameron Campbell — 98
Dakota Pell — 89
Jonathan MacDowell — 88
Gallia Academy — 353
Cooper Davis — 86
Laith Hamid — 81
Will Hendrickson — 96
Hunter Cook — 90
Cody Bowman — 110
North Adams — 359
T.J. Holt — 79
Carson Chaney — 81
Brady Lung — 92
Wyatt Roads — 119
Jacob Campbell — 107
Belpre — 376
Jacob Smeeks — 89
Matt Deems — 96
Connor Copeland — 91
Jacob Ferrier — 100
Tyce Church — 105
Peebles — 377
Dawson Mills — 93
Oakley Burba — 89
Logan Mahan — 93
Brennan Kyle — 102
Keltin Robinson — 107
South Webster — 394
Gavin Baker — 89
Cam Carpenter — 95
Riley Burnett — 96
Brady Blizzard — 114
Ports. West — 409
Eli Adkins — 81
Luke Howard — 105
Evan Whitt — 98
Alex Cassidy — 125
Zane Trace — 423
Henry Zitzelberger — 101
Josh Delong — 93
Jonathan Folk — 116
Michael Good — 113
Ethab Folk — 128
Portsmouth — 445
Aiden Dongess — 100
Daewin Spence — 108
Dominic Jackson — 118
Vinny Lonardo — 119
Coal Grove — 464
Drey Osborne — 97
Luke Jenkins — 108
Keegan Shultz — 121
Jacob Holmes — 139
Mason Frasier — 138
