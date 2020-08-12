ATHENS — Ohio University has been ranked as the best online college in Ohio for its broad range of affordable online options and extensive partnerships with community colleges in several states.

OnlineColleges.com noted that OU is well known as a research hub and is rated a High Research Activity Institution by the Carnegie Foundation.

“The university’s online bachelor’s programs include a number of degree completion programs, and the school goes out of its way to make them accessible,” the site noted.

“As a broader range of students looks for ways to continue their education, we are proud to offer a wide variety of high-quality online options to meet their needs,” Ohio University chief strategy and innovation officer Brad Cohen said. “Whether it’s on campus, online or a mix of the two, Ohio University students learn from world-class faculty and gain education and experience that prepares them for success.”

The website also noted that online students can access writing and tutoring services, counseling and psychological services and language assistance, all at no charge. Access to materials at Ohio University Libraries and to a credit-for-experience program were also highlighted.

Ohio University senior Michael Sferro, an online student, said he has been able to balance his online course load with a demanding job, and credited his advisor with providing him with a roadmap to complete his degree in Spring 2021.

“After 16 years, I made the decision to complete my bachelor’s degree. I researched many schools, but decided on Ohio University for many reasons, but mostly the fact that they are an established and respected university and had a robust, fully online program that was very affordable,” Sferro said. “Everyone has been very accessible and genuinely cares about my success. I am so thankful to be a Bobcat and am excited that my dream of completing my degree is getting closer to becoming a reality.”

OUS offers more than 50 online undergraduate and graduate programs and serves more fully online students than any public four-year university in Ohio. This includes eleven online bachelor’s degrees, several online associate’s degrees and a broad range of online master’s and doctoral degrees.