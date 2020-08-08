Love Your Library virtual 5K registration under way

ASHLAND, Ky. — Registration is open for Boyd County Public Library’s annual 5K run/walk scheduled Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28 through 29.

This year’s race will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and allows participants to complete the run/walk any time, in any city, using any course. All participants will receive an event T-shirt and an entry for prizes. Participants can register at any Boyd County Public Library location or go to www.tristateracer.com.

“It’s exciting to see that so many people support our library,” said Library Director Debbie Cosper. “A strong library helps create a strong community and with their support, our community is helping us grow our services.”

The 8th annual Love Your Library virtual 5K is unique in that its goal is to bring awareness of the many services that Boyd County Public Library makes available to the community. This year’s race coincides with a new campaign promoting the Midland Branch construction and the many ways the library helps build skills and knowledge levels for people. The campaign, #bcplbuilds, emphasizes that the investment in the library helps empower people regardless of age, gender, sexuality, disability, ethnicity, education, religion and income level.

Boyd County Public Library is the largest public library in Eastern Kentucky with more than 40,000 patrons and locations in Ashland, Catlettsburg and at the Kyova Mall as well as an online branch at www.thebookplace.org.

For more information, contact the Boyd County Public Library at 606-329-0090