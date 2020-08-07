Walmart drive-in tour coming to Huntington

HUNTINGTON — Walmart announced on Wednesday that its touring drive-in movie series will have two stops at their Huntington store this fall.

The drive-in events will take place in 160 cities across the county and will be free of charge, but tickets must be requested in advance on the company’s website.

Movies included in the series will be family-friendly fare, with ratings of “G” through “PG-13,” and titles include ”Spy Kids,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “E.T The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Space Jam,” Wonder Woman” and “Ghostbusters.”

The series will provide an opportunity for watching films on the big screen, with many theaters still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests will be asked to stay in their vehicles, which will be parked in socially-distanced spaces on the store’s lot.

More information can be found at www.thewalmartdrivein.com/

The Huntington showing will take place Sept. 4-5.