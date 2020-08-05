Obituaries – 8/05/2020

Lelia Gambill

Sept. 13, 1935–Aug. 3, 2020

Lelia Anne Gambill, 84, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Mrs. Gambill was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Jack Nelson and Zelma Littlejohn McGhee.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Noah Gambill, whom she married May 16, 1964.

Mrs. Gambill was a 1953 Ironton High School. She retired in 2007 from Ironton City Schools as a cook. She was a member of Central Christian Church, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Febo; sister, Nola Weber; brother, Jack McGhee; and aunt, Mae Littlejohn.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Robin (Louis) Catignani, of Nashville, Tennessee, Sheila (Mike) Chasteen, of Wheelersburg, and Christi Crabtree, of Ironton; two sons Stephen Febo, of South Point, and Doug (Denise) Gambill, of Columbus; eleven grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Kenneth Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Gambill family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tony Turley

Tony Turley, 48, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Mark Anderson

Mark Timothy Anderson, 61, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Aleceia Gamble Anderson.

In keeping with Mark’s’ wishes, he will be cremated and services may be held at a later date.

His services were entrusted to the Taylor Brown Family of the Brown Funeral Chapel.

Dennis Ray Thacker Jr.

Dennis Ray Thacker Jr., 56, of Ironton died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be 1–3 p.m. on Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Condolences may be made to the Thacker family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.