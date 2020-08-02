Barrick new president of National High School Basketball Coaches Association

Staff Report

Executive director of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA), Tom Barrick assumed the position of president of the National High School Basketball Coaches Association (NHSBCA) on July 29.

With this assignment, Tom will step away from his responsibilities as OHSBCA executive director to focus his attention on this presidency. With his selection to the president’s position, Barrick becomes the first Ohio coach to be elected to the position of president of the NHSBCA.

Barrick spent 33 years as a coach in Ohio with 31 years as a head coach. In his 31-year coaching career, he amassed an overall record of 481-241. (Jewett-Scio, Morgan, Wheelersburg and Eastern Pike).

Barrick led three teams to the OHSAA Final Four (’95, ’06, ’07) while his ’95 Wheelersburg team finished Division III State Runner-up.

Also during his coaching career, Barrick became involved in leadership positions with the OHSBCA. Barrick originally served as District 14 Director from 1998 to 2006.

In the fall of 2006, Barrick was elected to the executive committee of the OHSBCA. In 2010, he started a 3-year term of OHSBCA president (2010-13). Then in 2015 he was inducted into the OHSBCA Hall of Fame and was later elected as the first-ever executive director of the OHSBCA.

Barrick’s involvement with the NHSBCA started in the summer of 2011 when he started representing Ohio while serving as president of the OHSBCA.

In 2014, he became the first Ohio coach to be selected to the executive committee of the NHSBCA. In the summer of 2017, Barrick was inducted into the NHSBCA Court of Honor for his efforts on the national level. In 2018, he started a 2-year term as vice-president of the NHSBCA and now moves into the role of president.

Barrick is a 1980 graduate of River View High School in Coshocton County. He graduated from Rio Grande College in 1985 and received his Master’s Degree from Ohio University in 2001.

Barrick has been married for 34 year to his wife, Kim (Benedict) Barrick. He has two adult daughters, Kayla Barrick Dawson of Richmond, Ky, and Logan Barrick of Louisville, Ky.