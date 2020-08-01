School supply giveaway set for Aug. 8
CHESAPEAKE — New Hope United Methodist Church is hosting a school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 8 for families in the Fairland and Chesapeake school districts.
According to Robin Ross, with the church, masks are required to pick up supplies.
“If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided,” she said.
The event will take place a the church, located on Route 775, across from Hall Funeral Home, in Proctorville.
Those coming are asked to bring a supply list, if possible.
The event will run from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
