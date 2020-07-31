Press Room Recordings Receives International Awards

Press Room Recordings, a program by Armstrong Cable in partnership with The Ironton Tribune, is happy to announce that two of their episodes have been selected as winners in the 41st annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring excellence in video and television networks. The Tellys receive over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, and award winners representing work from some of the most respected, talented and visionary creators from around the world.

“The Armstrong Neighborhood Channel is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is both rapidly changing and heavily impacted by the current crisis,” said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards.

Some of the artists featured so far are Walter DeBarr, William Matheny, Dark Moon Hollow, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, and Town Mountain. Upcoming artists will include Cypress, Corduroy Brown, Emmy Davis, Draven Riffe and many more.

Press Room Recordings is proud to continue bringing you distinctive programming that features original music and unique interpretations from local and regional artists, presented “live” for the PRR cameras.

Stay tuned and share their page with everyone you know, as they venture into an extraordinary Season 2!