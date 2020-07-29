United Way providing masks at Briggs library

Those in need of a face mask during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can find them at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library’s main branch in Ironton.

Michael Ash, director of the United Way of the River Cities, said the organization has delivered one shipment to the library and will soon be restocking with a second shipment.

“They’re three-ply fabric, 100 percent cotton Hanes masks,” he said, noting the white fabric helps keep the wearer cooler.

There is no charge for the masks and he said the United Way is providing them to over the five counties they serve in the Tri-State.