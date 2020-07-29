Obituaries – 7/29/2020
Sylvia Coderre
Sylvia Archer Coderre, 96, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.
Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
