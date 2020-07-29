July 30, 2020

  • 73°

Obituaries – 7/29/2020

By Obituaries

Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Sylvia Coderre

Sylvia Archer Coderre, 96, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

 

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With K-12 schools set to resume from pandemic closures in Lawrence County on Aug. 24, which option will your children be enrolling in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Business