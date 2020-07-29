AT&T store thanks loyal customers

Area manager Jack Green says the AT&T store has been operating at its location at The Hills shopping center for several years and has been undergoing a remodeling, which they hope to have finished by this weekend, when the store will host a Customer Appreciation Day.

“We’ve been open all through COVID,” he said of the newly-repainted store, adding that they have also been regularly sanitizing the premises.

“And we do curbside service for people who don’t want to come in,” he said.

He said this weekend’s event is to celebrate “the fact that we’ve been here for more than five years.”

Store manager Jennifer Moore said she’s been with the store for five and a half years and that they have four employees. They offer wireless plans and a range of devices.

She said they will be offering specials for the event and that they take 25 percent off for teacher, nurses, first responders and others.

She said the store has been active in the community, pointing to an Easter Egg hunt they organized two years ago, as well as toy drives, school supply drives and other charitable efforts.

“We’re always doing outreach,” she said.

Customer Appreciation Day is set for 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the store.