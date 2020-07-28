July 28, 2020

  • 90°

State Route 7 closed between Buffalo Creek and Tallow Ridge roads

By Staff Reports

Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020

State Route 7 westbound is closed between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road due to a rock fall.

A boulder dislodged from the rock face and entered the roadway, breaching the barrier wall and blocking both lanes of state Route 7 Westbound.

State Route 7 Westbound will be closed until the material can be removed. The road is expected to reopen by Tuesday evening.

