Scouts sell more than 120 boxes of cookies at event

ASHLAND, Ky. — Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road hosted “Kentucky Girl Scouts Cookies for a Cause,” a statewide event on Saturday in Ashland, as the last chance to purchase Girl Scout Cookies in 2020.

The Council is extremely grateful to the Ashland community for supporting Girl Scouts and purchasing more than 120 boxes of cookies at the event.

In Ashland, the event was held at the Girl Scouts office on 16th Street. GSKWR matched cookies sold and will contribute an equal number of cookies to senior living facilities throughout the state of Kentucky. Girl Scout Cookie sales will return next season beginning January of 2021.