K of C 1405 to conduct

benefit golf outing

The Knights of Columbus No. 1405 Watterson Council will conduct its annual three-man golf scramble Saturday, Aug. 1, at River Bend Golf Club.

Players must be amateurs as defined by the USGA. Entry deadline is July 27 and entry fee is $60 per player. Entry fee includes cart, lunch, and cash prizes for first and second place.

Sign-in starts at 7 a.m. and shotgun start is at 8 a.m.

To enter or for more information, contact Chris at (740) 464-9845 or Jim at (740) 442-0537.