KHSAA eliminates first 2 weeks of grid season

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Like many other states, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association is jumping the gun and shortening its fall football season due to COVID-19.

The KHSAA has not postponed the season or moved it to the spring, but instead has elected to play eight games over nine weeks. The season would not begin until Sept. 11.

Kentucky normally uses 11 weeks for teams to play 10 games. The Board of Control voted Tuesdaya to shorten the regular season but still play the five rounds of playoffs.

The eliminated of the first two weeks means Ironton will not play at Russell in week two (Sept. 4) and Coal Grove will not open the season against Fairview on Aug. 28.

The Board of Control also moved to limit sporting events to meetings between teams from the state of Kentucky.

The exceptions to this rule are out of state schools that reside in counties that border Kentucky. That means the Ashland at Ironton game will be played.

There will also be a cap on the number of players in uniform at each game to ensure social distancing. The limits are:

Cross Country 10; Field Hockey 24; Football 60; Soccer 24; and Volleyball 15. A look at the calendar for Kentucky High School Football in the fall of 2020:

Aug. 24 — Helmet-only practices begin

Sept. 11 — Regular-season play begins (nine-week regular season)

Nov. 13 — First round of playoffs (keeping all five rounds)

Dec. 11-12 — State finals at UK moved ahead one week

Other fall sports are also set to begin practicing Aug. 24. Cross country, volleyball, soccer and field hockey will still be able to play 80 percent of their regular season games by abiding by the following calendar:

Aug. 24 — Light practice (six hours per week)

Aug. 31 — Full practice

Sept. 7 — Full competition begins