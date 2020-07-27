July 27, 2020

  • 90°

Obituaries – 7/27/2020

By Obituaries

Published 12:07 pm Monday, July 27, 2020

Michael Damron

Michael Damron, 62, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Crystal Care Nursing Home, Coal Grove.

 

There will be no services.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With K-12 schools set to resume from pandemic closures in Lawrence County on Aug. 24, which option will your children be enrolling in?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Business