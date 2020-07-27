Obituaries – 7/27/2020
Michael Damron
Michael Damron, 62, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Crystal Care Nursing Home, Coal Grove.
There will be no services.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Paramount Arts Center cancels Jazz Alley concerts
ASHLAND, Ky. — The Paramount Arts Center has announced that it is cancelling its 2020 Jazz Alley Series concerts through... read more