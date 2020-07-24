Tri-State Junior Golf Tour Results
Tri-State Junior Golf Tour
Bellefonte Country Club
Ashland, Ky.
Results July 20
7-9 Age Division
Dylan White (Russell) 47
Gatlin Hale 52
Sean Lucas 58
Emma Dodson 60
Gunner Evans 61
10-12 Age Division
Flight 1
Bryant Stephens (Flatwoods) 40
Brock Brown 45
Evan Johnson 46
Flight 2
James Doyle (Charlotte, N.C.) 31
Hudson Doyle 47
Blake Cook 51
Emi Ledford 56
13-15 Age Division
Flight 1
Owen Mault (Wheelersburg) 77
Price Harris 79
Cameron Phillips 83
Brody Kilburn 84
Titus McGlone 88
Cody Fouts 88
J.D. Montgomery 94
Flight 2
Brayden DeHart 90
Brady Blevins 100
Jeremiah Fizer 107
Liam Ferguson 111
Chad Camp 114
Michael Blair 130
Connor Amos 130
Girls’ 13-18 Age Division
Flight 1
Morgan Kennedy (Ashland) 86
Lauren Nolty 89
Bre Boggs 93
Kileigh Mitchell 97
Carley Cullop 99
Flight 2
Adison Caldwell (Rush) 86
Taylor Ralston 90
Abbi Zornes 97
Victoria Brown 105
Kristen Ramey 106
16-18 Age Division
Flight 1
Dylan Stultz (Greenup) 74
Connor Calhoun 76
Daulton McDonald 76
Clayton Ison 76
Trevon Mault 78
Gunner Cassity 79
Parker Miller 82
Tanner Stevenson 88
Flight 2
Clayton Jones (West Union) 78
Brynden Roark 80
T.J. Holt 81
Max Waddell 82
Logan Cummins 84
Tyson Webb 90
Boone Gibson 90
Flight 3
Jackson McComas (Chesapeake) 92
Hunter Musser 92
Christian Hall 94
Jackson Stephens 96
Caleb Campbell 99
Aden Weeks 102
Jacob Baker 102
Isaac Campbell 117
—————
NOTE: Ties are broken using scorecard playoff. Player of the Year points are split between ties.
Marshall’s Knox named to pair of watch lists
Jason Corriher Marshall Athletics HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall running back Brenden Knox continued to rack up the preseason honors on... read more