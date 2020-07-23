Lawrence County has 185 positive COVID-19 cases to date

98 out of isolation; 86 cases remain active

On Thursday, there were 185 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in Lawrence County since the first case was diagnosed on March 25.

Of that number, 98 are out of isolation, meaning there are 86 active cases. There are seven probable cases and one suspected case. Besides the active cases, the Lawrence County Health Department is monitoring 172 people who have come in contact with someone who had COVID-19.

Thirteen people have been hospitalized

3,836 tests have been run since March.

The health department said in a Facebook post on Thursday that some of the new cases were people that were being monitored as contacts. Others were tested because they were symptomatic, some have been related to travel (vacation or otherwise), and a few were tested because of screenings done before hospital or medical procedures.

On Thursday, Lawrence County was elevated to Red Level Three on the state’s four-tier COVID-19 alert system map, which is updated each week.

There are 80,186 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 3,256 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 9,968 people have been hospitalized, including 2,403 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

No deaths have been reported in Lawrence County