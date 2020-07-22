Scoreboard
MLB schedule
Major League Baseball
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 10:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at CINCINNATI (Gray 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolita 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzalez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at CINCINNATI (Castillo 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Perez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 715 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at CINCINNATI (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Cleveladn (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle(Walker 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0) 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0), 10:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at CINCINNATI (Miley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at San Diego (Davies 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-0) at Houston (James 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 0-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0) at Boston (Johnson 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0) at CINCINNATI (DeSclafani 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0) at Philadelphia Velasquez 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) Tampa Bay Chirinos 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Stewart 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 0-0), 9:05p .m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Oakland (Puk 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Graveman 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Andriese 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) 9:45 p.m.
NBA schedule
National Basketball Association
Pre-Postseason Schedule
All Times EDT
All games in Orlando, Fla.
Wednesday, July 22
Orlando vs. L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Washington vs. Denver, 3:30.m.
New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Miami, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
San Antonio vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Portland vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Utah, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Boston, 5 p.m.
Houston vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
L.A. Lakers vs. Orlando, noon
Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, 12:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Utah, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
Denver vs. New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 26
Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, noon.
Phoenix vs. Boston, 1:30 p.m.
Indiana vs. Dallas, 4 p.m.
Portland vs. Toronto, 6 p.m.
Houston vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 27
Washington vs. L.A. Lakers, 3 p.m.
Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Utah vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando vs. Denver, 7 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
Memphis vs. Miami, 2 p.m.
Toronto vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Portland, 6 p.m.
Boston vs. Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
The Memorial
The Memorial Golf Tournament
Sunday
At Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 7,456; Par: 72
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Final Round
Jon Rahm $1,674,000 69-67-68-75=279
Ryan Palmer $1,013,700 67-68-73-74=282
Matthew Fitzpatrick $641,700 75-66-74-68=283
Jason Day $418,500 73-66-72-73=284
Matt Wallace $418,500 72-70-70-72=284
Mackenzie Hughes $325,500 74-66-73-72=285
Henrik Norlander $325,500 74-66-71-74=285
Tony Finau $290,625 66-69-73-78=286
Kevin Na $272,025 74-69-71-73=287
Luke List $234,825 70-68-79-71=288
Patrick Reed $234,825 71-76-70-71=288
Xinjun Zhang $234,825 72-73-70-73=288
Harris English $171,585 70-73-74-72=289
Billy Horschel $171,585 76-71-70-72=289
Xander Schauffele $171,585 78-69-72-70=289
Jordan Spieth $171,585 70-70-74-75=289
Brendan Steele $171,585 68-75-71-75=289
Si Woo Kim $127,875 73-73-70-74=290
Patrick Rodgers (46), $127,875 70-72-71-77=290
Steve Stricker (46), $127,875 73-67-77-73=290
Justin Thomas (46), $127,875 74-67-75-74=290
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $78,120 72-69-78-72=291
Corey Conners (33), $78,120 73-74-72-72=291
Dylan Frittelli (33), $78,120 73-68-74-76=291
Keith Mitchell (33), $78,120 74-71-73-73=291
Chez Reavie (33), $78,120 71-67-74-79=291
Scottie Scheffler (33), $78,120 71-73-70-77=291
Brendon Todd (33), $78,120 75-72-68-76=291
Erik van Rooyen, $78,120 76-69-73-73=291
Matthew Wolff (33), $78,120 77-68-70-76=291
Gary Woodland (33), $78,120 68-70-76-77=291
Patrick Cantlay (22), $51,925 70-70-73-79=292
Sergio Garcia (22), $51,925 72-73-73-74=292
Matt Kuchar (22), $51,925 76-67-76-73=292
Rory McIlroy (22), $51,925 70-72-72-78=292
Bubba Watson (22), $51,925 78-68-70-76=292
Danny Willett (22), $51,925 74-66-70-82=292
Lucas Glover (18), $43,245 69-72-74-78=293
Carl Pettersson (18), $43,245 72-72-79-70=293
Scott Harrington (15), $37,665 74-69-76-75=294
Marc Leishman (15), $37,665 72-75-71-76=294
Ryan Moore (15), $37,665 70-75-75-74=294
Tiger Woods (15), $37,665 71-76-71-76=294
Bud Cauley (11), $30,225 75-71-73-76=295
Jason Dufner (11), $30,225 72-73-73-77=295
Lanto Griffin (11), $30,225 72-73-76-74=295
C.T. Pan (11), $30,225 72-74-75-74=295
Jim Furyk (8), $23,839 72-68-79-77=296
Viktor Hovland (8), $23,839 74-66-77-79=296
Charles Howell III (8), $23,839 69-77-73-77=296
Collin Morikawa (8), $23,839 76-70-73-77=296
Sebastián Muñoz (8), $23,839 75-70-72-79=296
Carlos Ortiz (8), $23,839 74-72-70-80=296
Adam Hadwin (6), $21,762 76-70-70-81=297
Phil Mickelson (6), $21,762 72-74-73-78=297
Louis Oosthuizen (6), $21,762 72-73-73-79=297
Kevin Streelman (6), $21,762 75-71-78-73=297
Abraham Ancer (5), $21,111 72-75-72-79=298
Zach Johnson (5), $21,111 76-70-75-77=298
Denny McCarthy (5), $21,111 75-71-76-76=298
Sepp Straka (5), $20,739 73-72-79-75=299
Stewart Cink (4), $20,088 73-74-74-79=300
Bo Hoag (4), $20,088 75-67-79-79=300
Brooks Koepka (4), $20,088 72-75-73-80=300
Scott Piercy (4), $20,088 72-73-77-78=300
Vijay Singh (4), $20,088 71-74-78-77=300
Jimmy Walker (4), $20,088 70-72-81-77=300
Keegan Bradley (3), $19,158 73-73-77-78=301
Tyler Duncan (3), $19,158 75-71-71-84=301
William McGirt (3), $19,158 76-69-73-83=301
Cameron Smith (3), $19,158 74-72-76-79=301
Mark Hubbard (3), $18,693 70-76-76-80=302
Sung Kang (3), $18,507 74-72-78-80=304
Joel Dahmen (3), $18,321 75-72-78-81=306
PGA No.1’s
Professional Golf Association
No. 1 Rankings
July 19, 2020 — Jon Rahm
x-Feb. 9, 2020 — Rory McIlroy (11 weeks)
May 19, 2019 — Brooks Koepka (38 weeks)
April 14, 2019 — Dustin Johnson (5 weeks)
April 7, 2019 — Justin Rose (1 week)
March 3, 2019 — Dustin Johnson (5 weeks)
Jan. 6, 2019 — Justin Rose (8 weeks)
Nov. 25, 2018 — Brooks Koepka (6 weeks)
Nov. 18, 2018 — Justin Rose (1 week)
Nov. 11, 2018 — Brooks Koepka (1 week)
Nov. 4, 2018 — Justin Rose (1 week)
Oct. 21, 2018 — Brooks Koepka (2 weeks)
Sept. 23, 2018 — Dustin Johnson (4 weeks)
Sept. 09, 2018 — Justin Rose (2 weeks)
June 10, 2018 — Dustin Johnson (13 weeks)
May 13, 2018 — Justin Thomas (4 weeks)
Feb. 19, 2017 — Dustin Johnson (64 weeks)
March 28, 2016 — Jason Day (47 weeks)
Nov. 8, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (20 weeks)
Oct. 18, 2015 — Jason Day (3 weeks)
Sept. 27, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (3 weeks)
Sept. 20, 2015 — Jason Day (1 week)
Sept. 13, 2015 — Rory McIlroy (1 week)
Sept. 8, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (1 week)
Aug. 30, 2015 — Rory McIlroy (1 week)
Aug. 16, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (2 weeks)
Aug 3, 2014 — Rory McIlroy (53 weeks)
May 18, 2014 — Adam Scott (11 weeks)
March 24, 2013 — Tiger Woods (60 weeks)
Aug. 12, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (32 weeks)
May 27, 2012 — Luke Donald (11 weeks)
May 6, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (3 weeks)
April 29, 2012 — Luke Donald (1 week)
April 15, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (2 weeks)
March 18, 2012 — Luke Donald (4 weeks)
March 4, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (2 weeks)
May 29, 2011 — Luke Donald (40 weeks)
April 24, 2011 — Lee Westwood (5 weeks)
Feb. 27, 2011 — Martin Kaymer (8 weeks)
Oct. 31, 2010 — Lee Westwood (17 weeks)
June 12, 2005 — Tiger Woods (281 weeks)
May 22, 2005 — Vijay Singh (3 weeks)
April 10, 2005 — Tiger Woods (6 weeks)
March 20, 2005 — Vijay Singh (3 weeks)
March 6, 2005 — Tiger Woods (2 weeks)
Sept. 6, 2004 — Vijay Singh (26 weeks)
Aug. 15, 1999 — Tiger Woods (264 weeks)
Aug. 8, 1999 — David Duval (1 week)
July 4, 1999 — Tiger Woods (5 weeks)
March 28, 1999 — David Duval (14 weeks)
June 14, 1998 — Tiger Woods (41 weeks)
May 17, 1998 — Ernie Els (4 weeks)
May 10, 1998 — Tiger Woods (1 week)
April 12, 1998 — Ernie Els (4 weeks)
Jan. 11, 1998 — Tiger Woods (13 weeks)
Sept. 7, 1997 — Greg Norman (18 weeks)
July 6, 1997 — Tiger Woods (9 weeks)
June 29, 1997 — Greg Norman (1 week)
June 22, 1997 — Ernie Els (1 week)
June 15, 1997 — Tiger Woods (1 week)
April 27, 1997 — Greg Norman (7 weeks)
April 20, 1997 — Tom Lehman (1 week)
June 18, 1995 — Greg Norman (96 weeks)
Aug. 14, 1994 — Nick Price (44 weeks)
Feb. 6, 1994 — Greg Norman (27 weeks)
July 19, 1992 — Nick Faldo (81 weeks)
April 5, 1992 — Fred Couples (15 weeks)
March 29, 1992 — Nick Faldo (1 week)
March 22, 1992 — Fred Couples (1 week)
April 7, 1991 — Ian Woosnam (50 weeks)
Feb. 3, 1991 — Nick Faldo (9 weeks)
Oct. 14, 1990 — Greg Norman (16 weeks)
Sept. 2, 1990 — Nick Faldo (6 weeks)
Aug. 20, 1989 — Greg Norman (54 weeks)
April 2, 1989 — Seve Ballesteros (20 weeks)
March 26, 1989 — Greg Norman (1 week)
Nov. 13, 1988 — Seve Ballesteros (19 weeks)
Nov. 6, 1988 — Greg Norman (1 week)
Oct. 30, 1988 — Seve Ballesteros (1 week)
Nov. 29, 1987 — Greg Norman (48 weeks)
Nov. 22, 1987 — Seve Ballesteros (1 week)
Sept. 14, 1986 — Greg Norman (62 weeks)
April 27, 1986 — Seve Ballesteros (20 weeks)
April 6, 1986 — Bernhard Langer (3 weeks)
—————
x-The world ranking was frozen for 13 weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MLB free agents
Major League Baseball available free agents:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.
BOSTON (2) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.
CLEVELAND (2) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Yasiel Puig, of.
NEW YORK (1) — CC Sabathia, lhp.
SEATTLE (1) — Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.
TEXAS (1) — Shawn Kelley, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.
—————
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (1) — Brian McCann, c.
CHICAGO (3) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.
LOS ANGELES (2) — David Freese, 3b; Russell Martin, c.
MIAMI (2) — Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (1) — Matt Albers, rhp.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Pat Neshek, rhp; Jason Vargas, lhp.
PITTSBURGH (1) — Lonnie Chisenhall, of.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Tony Cingrani, lhp.
WASHINGTON (3) — Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp.
NASCAR
NASCAR points leaders through July 19:
1. Kevin Harvick, 721.
2. Ryan Blaney, 630.
3. Brad Keselowski, 615.
4. Joey Logano, 607.
5. Chase Elliott, 604.
6. Denny Hamlin, 578.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 557.
8. Aric Almirola, 534.
9. Kurt Busch, 533.
10. Kyle Busch, 520.
11. Alex Bowman, 508.
12. Matt DiBenedetto, 476.
13. Clint Bowyer, 461.
14. Austin Dillon, 428.
15. Jimmie Johnson, 427.
16. William Byron, 425.
17. Tyler Reddick, 413.
18. Erik Jones, 403.
19. Bubba Wallace, 351.
20. Chris Buescher, 341.
21. Christopher Bell, 325.
22. Cole Custer, 322.
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 321.
24. Michael McDowell, 320.
25. John H. Nemechek, 307.
26. Ryan Newman, 300.
27. Ty Dillon, 255.
28. Matt Kenseth, 253.
29. Corey Lajoie, 243.
30. Ryan Preece, 190.
31. Daniel Suarez, 184.
32. Brennan Poole, 129.
33. Kyle Larson, 121.
34. Quin Houff, 88.
35. Brendan Gaughan, 46.
36. Reed Sorenson, 36.
37. David Ragan, 33.
38. James Davison, 10.
Beckett, Madden named to preseason watch lists
Jason Corriher Marshall Athletics HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett and offensive lineman Cain Madden were each named to preseason watch lists.