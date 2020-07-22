Scoreboard

MLB schedule

Major League Baseball

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 10:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at CINCINNATI (Gray 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolita 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzalez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at CINCINNATI (Castillo 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Perez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 715 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at CINCINNATI (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Cleveladn (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle(Walker 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0) 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0), 10:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at CINCINNATI (Miley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at San Diego (Davies 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-0) at Houston (James 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0) at Boston (Johnson 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0) at CINCINNATI (DeSclafani 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0) at Philadelphia Velasquez 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) Tampa Bay Chirinos 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Stewart 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 0-0), 9:05p .m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Oakland (Puk 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Graveman 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Andriese 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) 9:45 p.m.

NBA schedule

National Basketball Association

Pre-Postseason Schedule

All Times EDT

All games in Orlando, Fla.

Wednesday, July 22

Orlando vs. L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Washington vs. Denver, 3:30.m.

New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

San Antonio vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Portland vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Utah, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

Houston vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

L.A. Lakers vs. Orlando, noon

Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, 12:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Utah, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

Denver vs. New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, noon.

Phoenix vs. Boston, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Dallas, 4 p.m.

Portland vs. Toronto, 6 p.m.

Houston vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 27

Washington vs. L.A. Lakers, 3 p.m.

Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Utah vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. Denver, 7 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Memphis vs. Miami, 2 p.m.

Toronto vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Portland, 6 p.m.

Boston vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

The Memorial

The Memorial Golf Tournament

Sunday

At Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Purse: $9.3 million

Yardage: 7,456; Par: 72

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Final Round

Jon Rahm $1,674,000 69-67-68-75=279

Ryan Palmer $1,013,700 67-68-73-74=282

Matthew Fitzpatrick $641,700 75-66-74-68=283

Jason Day $418,500 73-66-72-73=284

Matt Wallace $418,500 72-70-70-72=284

Mackenzie Hughes $325,500 74-66-73-72=285

Henrik Norlander $325,500 74-66-71-74=285

Tony Finau $290,625 66-69-73-78=286

Kevin Na $272,025 74-69-71-73=287

Luke List $234,825 70-68-79-71=288

Patrick Reed $234,825 71-76-70-71=288

Xinjun Zhang $234,825 72-73-70-73=288

Harris English $171,585 70-73-74-72=289

Billy Horschel $171,585 76-71-70-72=289

Xander Schauffele $171,585 78-69-72-70=289

Jordan Spieth $171,585 70-70-74-75=289

Brendan Steele $171,585 68-75-71-75=289

Si Woo Kim $127,875 73-73-70-74=290

Patrick Rodgers (46), $127,875 70-72-71-77=290

Steve Stricker (46), $127,875 73-67-77-73=290

Justin Thomas (46), $127,875 74-67-75-74=290

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $78,120 72-69-78-72=291

Corey Conners (33), $78,120 73-74-72-72=291

Dylan Frittelli (33), $78,120 73-68-74-76=291

Keith Mitchell (33), $78,120 74-71-73-73=291

Chez Reavie (33), $78,120 71-67-74-79=291

Scottie Scheffler (33), $78,120 71-73-70-77=291

Brendon Todd (33), $78,120 75-72-68-76=291

Erik van Rooyen, $78,120 76-69-73-73=291

Matthew Wolff (33), $78,120 77-68-70-76=291

Gary Woodland (33), $78,120 68-70-76-77=291

Patrick Cantlay (22), $51,925 70-70-73-79=292

Sergio Garcia (22), $51,925 72-73-73-74=292

Matt Kuchar (22), $51,925 76-67-76-73=292

Rory McIlroy (22), $51,925 70-72-72-78=292

Bubba Watson (22), $51,925 78-68-70-76=292

Danny Willett (22), $51,925 74-66-70-82=292

Lucas Glover (18), $43,245 69-72-74-78=293

Carl Pettersson (18), $43,245 72-72-79-70=293

Scott Harrington (15), $37,665 74-69-76-75=294

Marc Leishman (15), $37,665 72-75-71-76=294

Ryan Moore (15), $37,665 70-75-75-74=294

Tiger Woods (15), $37,665 71-76-71-76=294

Bud Cauley (11), $30,225 75-71-73-76=295

Jason Dufner (11), $30,225 72-73-73-77=295

Lanto Griffin (11), $30,225 72-73-76-74=295

C.T. Pan (11), $30,225 72-74-75-74=295

Jim Furyk (8), $23,839 72-68-79-77=296

Viktor Hovland (8), $23,839 74-66-77-79=296

Charles Howell III (8), $23,839 69-77-73-77=296

Collin Morikawa (8), $23,839 76-70-73-77=296

Sebastián Muñoz (8), $23,839 75-70-72-79=296

Carlos Ortiz (8), $23,839 74-72-70-80=296

Adam Hadwin (6), $21,762 76-70-70-81=297

Phil Mickelson (6), $21,762 72-74-73-78=297

Louis Oosthuizen (6), $21,762 72-73-73-79=297

Kevin Streelman (6), $21,762 75-71-78-73=297

Abraham Ancer (5), $21,111 72-75-72-79=298

Zach Johnson (5), $21,111 76-70-75-77=298

Denny McCarthy (5), $21,111 75-71-76-76=298

Sepp Straka (5), $20,739 73-72-79-75=299

Stewart Cink (4), $20,088 73-74-74-79=300

Bo Hoag (4), $20,088 75-67-79-79=300

Brooks Koepka (4), $20,088 72-75-73-80=300

Scott Piercy (4), $20,088 72-73-77-78=300

Vijay Singh (4), $20,088 71-74-78-77=300

Jimmy Walker (4), $20,088 70-72-81-77=300

Keegan Bradley (3), $19,158 73-73-77-78=301

Tyler Duncan (3), $19,158 75-71-71-84=301

William McGirt (3), $19,158 76-69-73-83=301

Cameron Smith (3), $19,158 74-72-76-79=301

Mark Hubbard (3), $18,693 70-76-76-80=302

Sung Kang (3), $18,507 74-72-78-80=304

Joel Dahmen (3), $18,321 75-72-78-81=306

PGA No.1’s

Professional Golf Association

No. 1 Rankings

July 19, 2020 — Jon Rahm

x-Feb. 9, 2020 — Rory McIlroy (11 weeks)

May 19, 2019 — Brooks Koepka (38 weeks)

April 14, 2019 — Dustin Johnson (5 weeks)

April 7, 2019 — Justin Rose (1 week)

March 3, 2019 — Dustin Johnson (5 weeks)

Jan. 6, 2019 — Justin Rose (8 weeks)

Nov. 25, 2018 — Brooks Koepka (6 weeks)

Nov. 18, 2018 — Justin Rose (1 week)

Nov. 11, 2018 — Brooks Koepka (1 week)

Nov. 4, 2018 — Justin Rose (1 week)

Oct. 21, 2018 — Brooks Koepka (2 weeks)

Sept. 23, 2018 — Dustin Johnson (4 weeks)

Sept. 09, 2018 — Justin Rose (2 weeks)

June 10, 2018 — Dustin Johnson (13 weeks)

May 13, 2018 — Justin Thomas (4 weeks)

Feb. 19, 2017 — Dustin Johnson (64 weeks)

March 28, 2016 — Jason Day (47 weeks)

Nov. 8, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (20 weeks)

Oct. 18, 2015 — Jason Day (3 weeks)

Sept. 27, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (3 weeks)

Sept. 20, 2015 — Jason Day (1 week)

Sept. 13, 2015 — Rory McIlroy (1 week)

Sept. 8, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (1 week)

Aug. 30, 2015 — Rory McIlroy (1 week)

Aug. 16, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (2 weeks)

Aug 3, 2014 — Rory McIlroy (53 weeks)

May 18, 2014 — Adam Scott (11 weeks)

March 24, 2013 — Tiger Woods (60 weeks)

Aug. 12, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (32 weeks)

May 27, 2012 — Luke Donald (11 weeks)

May 6, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (3 weeks)

April 29, 2012 — Luke Donald (1 week)

April 15, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (2 weeks)

March 18, 2012 — Luke Donald (4 weeks)

March 4, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (2 weeks)

May 29, 2011 — Luke Donald (40 weeks)

April 24, 2011 — Lee Westwood (5 weeks)

Feb. 27, 2011 — Martin Kaymer (8 weeks)

Oct. 31, 2010 — Lee Westwood (17 weeks)

June 12, 2005 — Tiger Woods (281 weeks)

May 22, 2005 — Vijay Singh (3 weeks)

April 10, 2005 — Tiger Woods (6 weeks)

March 20, 2005 — Vijay Singh (3 weeks)

March 6, 2005 — Tiger Woods (2 weeks)

Sept. 6, 2004 — Vijay Singh (26 weeks)

Aug. 15, 1999 — Tiger Woods (264 weeks)

Aug. 8, 1999 — David Duval (1 week)

July 4, 1999 — Tiger Woods (5 weeks)

March 28, 1999 — David Duval (14 weeks)

June 14, 1998 — Tiger Woods (41 weeks)

May 17, 1998 — Ernie Els (4 weeks)

May 10, 1998 — Tiger Woods (1 week)

April 12, 1998 — Ernie Els (4 weeks)

Jan. 11, 1998 — Tiger Woods (13 weeks)

Sept. 7, 1997 — Greg Norman (18 weeks)

July 6, 1997 — Tiger Woods (9 weeks)

June 29, 1997 — Greg Norman (1 week)

June 22, 1997 — Ernie Els (1 week)

June 15, 1997 — Tiger Woods (1 week)

April 27, 1997 — Greg Norman (7 weeks)

April 20, 1997 — Tom Lehman (1 week)

June 18, 1995 — Greg Norman (96 weeks)

Aug. 14, 1994 — Nick Price (44 weeks)

Feb. 6, 1994 — Greg Norman (27 weeks)

July 19, 1992 — Nick Faldo (81 weeks)

April 5, 1992 — Fred Couples (15 weeks)

March 29, 1992 — Nick Faldo (1 week)

March 22, 1992 — Fred Couples (1 week)

April 7, 1991 — Ian Woosnam (50 weeks)

Feb. 3, 1991 — Nick Faldo (9 weeks)

Oct. 14, 1990 — Greg Norman (16 weeks)

Sept. 2, 1990 — Nick Faldo (6 weeks)

Aug. 20, 1989 — Greg Norman (54 weeks)

April 2, 1989 — Seve Ballesteros (20 weeks)

March 26, 1989 — Greg Norman (1 week)

Nov. 13, 1988 — Seve Ballesteros (19 weeks)

Nov. 6, 1988 — Greg Norman (1 week)

Oct. 30, 1988 — Seve Ballesteros (1 week)

Nov. 29, 1987 — Greg Norman (48 weeks)

Nov. 22, 1987 — Seve Ballesteros (1 week)

Sept. 14, 1986 — Greg Norman (62 weeks)

April 27, 1986 — Seve Ballesteros (20 weeks)

April 6, 1986 — Bernhard Langer (3 weeks)

—————

x-The world ranking was frozen for 13 weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB free agents

Major League Baseball available free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.

BOSTON (2) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.

CLEVELAND (2) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Yasiel Puig, of.

NEW YORK (1) — CC Sabathia, lhp.

SEATTLE (1) — Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.

TEXAS (1) — Shawn Kelley, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.

—————

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Brian McCann, c.

CHICAGO (3) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.

LOS ANGELES (2) — David Freese, 3b; Russell Martin, c.

MIAMI (2) — Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Matt Albers, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Pat Neshek, rhp; Jason Vargas, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Lonnie Chisenhall, of.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Tony Cingrani, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp.

NASCAR

NASCAR points leaders through July 19:

1. Kevin Harvick, 721.

2. Ryan Blaney, 630.

3. Brad Keselowski, 615.

4. Joey Logano, 607.

5. Chase Elliott, 604.

6. Denny Hamlin, 578.

7. Martin Truex Jr, 557.

8. Aric Almirola, 534.

9. Kurt Busch, 533.

10. Kyle Busch, 520.

11. Alex Bowman, 508.

12. Matt DiBenedetto, 476.

13. Clint Bowyer, 461.

14. Austin Dillon, 428.

15. Jimmie Johnson, 427.

16. William Byron, 425.

17. Tyler Reddick, 413.

18. Erik Jones, 403.

19. Bubba Wallace, 351.

20. Chris Buescher, 341.

21. Christopher Bell, 325.

22. Cole Custer, 322.

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 321.

24. Michael McDowell, 320.

25. John H. Nemechek, 307.

26. Ryan Newman, 300.

27. Ty Dillon, 255.

28. Matt Kenseth, 253.

29. Corey Lajoie, 243.

30. Ryan Preece, 190.

31. Daniel Suarez, 184.

32. Brennan Poole, 129.

33. Kyle Larson, 121.

34. Quin Houff, 88.

35. Brendan Gaughan, 46.

36. Reed Sorenson, 36.

37. David Ragan, 33.

38. James Davison, 10.