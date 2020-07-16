Marshall QB Green looks to transfer
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green is looking to transfer less than two months before the scheduled start of the season.
Marshall’s athletic department said in a statement that Green has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database.
Green completed 57 percent of his pass attempts with 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions as a two-year starter. He averaged 188 passing yards per game as a sophomore in 2019.
Green’s exit leaves redshirt freshman Grant Wells and redshirt sophomore Luke Zban to battle it out for the starting role.
Neither has seen action at quarterback in a game. Marshall has two other young quarterbacks on its roster.
Marshall is scheduled to open the season Aug. 29 at East Carolina.
