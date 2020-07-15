South Point Board of Education special meeting Thursday
The South Point Board of Education will meet in special session via videoconferencing at 6 p.m. on Thursday to discuss personnel. The meeting can be viewed on the South Point Local School District Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/southpointschools/, as well as the South Point Local School District website.
