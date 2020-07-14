Obituaries – 7/14/2020

Victoria Craig

Victoria Ellen Murray Craig, of Richmond, VA, went to be with The Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Craig; son, Andrew Craig; granddaughter, Grace Craig; brothers Rodger (Debi) Murray and James Murray; sister, Kathy Murray; niece, Nakya (Chris) Clark; great nieces, Amber (Caleb) Rich and D’Anna (Dylan) Mallory; great nephews, Marq Keen and Cayden Clark; great-great niece, Kinsley Mallory; and great-great nephew, Wyatt Rich; and many cousins.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patty Murray; and brother, Harold Murray.

The family wants to express their appreciation to Jean Morgan for her selfless friendship for Vicki through the years, and especially, during Vicki’s recent lengthy medical struggles.

There will be graveside services at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell. Family and friends are welcome.

The Lowell Chapel of Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Vicki’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Patricia Wells

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Patricia/Patty Ann Wells (née McCorkle), 85, of Ironton, departed this earth to her heavenly home.

Patty is survived by two daughters; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister; and three brothers.

Patty’s Memorial Service will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Haverhill United Methodist Church from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Condolences can be left at forevermissed.com/patty-wells.

Melody Gillenwater,

Melody Gillenwater, 56, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Reginald Hill at noon on Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Huntington, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Cheryl Williams

Aug. 20, 1948–July 4, 2020

Cheryl J. Williams, 71, of Shoals, West Virginia, met her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

She was born Aug. 20, 1948, the daughter of the late Bill and Paulena Williams.

She was a native of Willow Wood and grew up on Greasy Ridge.

Ms. Williams was a 1965 graduate of Symmes Valley High School. She was active in 4-H, band, and served as head majorette.

Upon graduating from the Huntington Junior College of Business, she was employed by Ashland Oil and later retired from banking and the Social Security Administration. She also obtained a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in 1995.

Ms. Williams enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing and flower gardening, but most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren. She had a gift and passion as a caretaker for those in need.

She is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren, Angela (Roger) Wireman, of Proctorville, and Tracy (Travis) Arnold, of Willow Wood, Garrett Wireman and Raine Wireman, both of Proctorville, and Corey Miller and MacKenzie Shepard, both of Willow Wood. She is also survived by one brother, Keith (Ruth) Williams, of Ironton; one sister, Donna (Jack) Nelson, of South Point; one aunt, Gail Ash, of Willow Wood; two granddaughters by heart, Liberty Ward and Rosie Harris; and many loving cousins, neighbors, and church family.

In an effort to advance science, Ms. Williams wishes were to be donated for medical research and was accepted by WVU Medical School in Morgantown, West Virginia.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at her beloved church, Truth Independent Baptist Church in Lavalette, West Virginia, on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lou Ashworth officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made for cancer research at cancer.osu.edu.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.