Wayne National Forest Trail passes now available for online purchase

PEDRO – Wayne National Forest trail passes are now available for online purchase, in addition to being sold through authorized vendors. The passes are required only for motorized trails, and they are available at https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/802038400.

WNF switched to decal passes beginning with the 2020 trail season. Seasonal and three-day passes are available; prices remain unchanged from last year ($35 for seasonal and $20 for three-day). Up to four of one type of trail pass (seasonal or three-day) may be purchased per order; trail passes are not transferable or refundable. All passes must be displayed on visitors’ vehicles, helmets or clothing while riding motorized trails.

“We’ve made some changes to the way our trail passes are being produced and sold,” said forest supervisor Carrie Gilbert. “During the last few years, the Wayne National Forest piloted the use of digital trail passes. Our intent was to reduce printing costs and provide a convenient way for motorized trail users to buy their passes. However, we found that this system required our employees to stop trail riders to check their digital passes. We realized that this compliance check was too disruptive for visitors and that we needed a pass verification method that was clearly visible.”

Decal passes that are ordered online will be mailed to customers’ address and can take up to ten business days for processing and delivery. To help reduce shipping costs, trail maps will not be mailed with passes, but they are available for free at authorized vendors. Maps are also available for download from the Wayne’s website under the “Maps & Publications” link.

For more information, visit the Wayne National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/wayne. Follow the Wayne National Forest on Facebook (@waynenationalforest) and Twitter (@waynenationalfs).