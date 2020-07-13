Obituaries – 7/13/2020

James Bruce

April 22, 1965–June 10, 2020

James Howard Bruce, 55, of Pedro, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence. James was born April 22, 1965, a son to the late Howard and Glenna (Woltz) Bruce.

James was a graduate of Symmes Valley High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University Southern.

He was a plant technician for Calgon Carbon. He was a member of Symmes Valley FFA, Ironton Elks and United Steelworker Union #7047.

Jim was raised and continued to live on the family farm, where he enjoyed raising cattle working the land. In his free time enjoyed gardening and hunting.

During his Symmes Valley High School years, he was an accomplished baseball player, being part of the 1983 District runner-up team.

He also enjoyed showing cattle at the Lawrence County Fair.

He is survived by two sons, Jared (Madison) Bruce and Jacob Bruce both, of Kitts Hill; two sisters, Cheryl (Terry) Dalton of Pedro, and Brenda (Addison) Whitt, of West Liberty, Kentucky; brother, Dean (Rose) Bruce, of Birmingham, Alabama; five nieces and nephews, Olivia Bruce, Raleigh Bruce, Ashton Whitt, Donald (Becky) Pancake and Kendora Pancake; and several great nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at Mamre church in the ministry center located in Kitts Hill, on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ryan McKee officiating. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations be made to the Symmes Valley FFA, 20502 State Route 141, Patriot, OH 45658.

To offer the Bruce family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Maurice Boyle

Maurice Timothy (Tim) Boyle, 46, Ironton, died on July 7, 2020, in Corner Stone Hospital Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born in Ironton, the son of Maurice Edgar (Ed) Boyle and the late Jenny Linn Haney Halleck.

He was a Rock Hill High School graduate. He worked as a contractor.

He is survived by special friend, Tracie Darby.

A memorial service was held Friday, July 10, 2020, at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.

Norma Simpson

Norma Jean Simpson, 85, of Proctorville, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

A graveside service will be held noon Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

M.C. Keith

M.C. “Peewee” Keith, 94, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, July 6, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor J.D. Crockrel officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

C

ondolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.