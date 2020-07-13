Obituaries – 7/12/2020

Ronnie Napier

Ronnie Napier, 70, of Proctorville, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday att Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with pastors Harold Hamlin and Brian Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Wayne, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

