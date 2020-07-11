Board of elections to receive funds for COVID-19 expenses
The Lawrence County Board of Elections will be receiving federal funds to cover expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toni Bradshaw, deputy director of the board of elections, said they were notified of the funding on Tuesday.
She said they have not received a specific figure yet, but that Lawrence County will get at least $25,000.
She said the funds are to cover “anything in addition to what we would typically spend.”
You Might Like
OUS updates fall opening plans
Ohio University Southern is moving to face-to-face services to assist students in preparing for the Fall 2020 semester. This phased... read more