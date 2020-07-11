July 12, 2020

Board of elections to receive funds for COVID-19 expenses

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:32 am Saturday, July 11, 2020

The Lawrence County Board of Elections will be receiving federal funds to cover expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toni Bradshaw, deputy director of the board of elections, said they were notified of the funding on Tuesday.

She said they have not received a specific figure yet, but that Lawrence County will get at least $25,000.

She said the funds are to cover “anything in addition to what we would typically spend.”

