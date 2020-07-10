Tri-State Bible College names new president

Howe, a native of Wheelersburg, is a TSBC alumni

The Tri-State Bible College has announced it has a new president.

Rex J. Howe, senior pastor at West Lisbon Church in Newark, Illinois, and formerly of Wheelersburg, has been named the sixth president of Tri-State Bible College (TSBC) by a unanimous vote of the TSBC board of directors.

Howe graduated from Tri-State Bible College with a B.A. in Bible/Theology in 2006 and from Dallas Theological Seminary with a Master of Theology in 2011.

He is currently working on a Doctor of Philosophy degree at the University of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Howe succeeds Kevin Bloomfield who served as president from 2017 to 2019.

Bloomfield will continue as a faculty member, where he has served in various roles since 1988.

Howe will assume the post on Aug. 10.

“Tri-State Bible College will celebrate 50 years of training leaders in our churches this August. Our campus leadership could not be more excited to have Rex at the helm as we begin the next 50 years,” said TSBC board president John Wright.

He said as a TSBC graduate, Howe will bring a unique, personal story and passion to the role of president.

“My family and I are excited to return to the Tri-State area to participate in God’s mission here,” Howe said. “Tri-State Bible College prepared me academically and vocationally for effective ministry and incredible experiences. Now, our stories get to intersect again for God’s glory!”

In addition to serving as senior pastor at West Lisbon Church, Howe has previously served as pastor of youth and outreach at Scofield Memorial Church in Dallas, Texas.

While a student at TSBC, Howe was the youth pastor at Fairview Baptist Church in Lucasville.

Howe has presented for the Society of Biblical Literature and the Evangelical Theological Society.

In 2016, he served on an expedition team from the Center for the Study of New Testament Manuscripts working on the digitization of the collection at the National Library in Athens, Greece.

Howe is married to Aimee Howe. They have three children.

Howe was selected from a group of well-qualified candidates by the TSBC board of directors and a faculty member.