Two Hearts opens Ironton location

Two Hearts Pregnancy Center hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Friday for their new Ironton location.

Sandy Bellamy, executive director for the center, said the new location, at 1726 S. 3rd St., replaces one that was in Coal Grove for 21 years.

Bellamy said that building was sold and they needed to move.

“The Lord blessed us with this building,” she said, noting that they moved from Coal grove on June 5 and, two months later, were open in Ironton.

Bellamy said the center, which also has a main location in Ironton, is a “ministry for women in unplanned pregnancy situations.”

“We offer counseling and parenting classes,” she said. “As well as grief classes.”

She said clients can also earn “Baby Bucks” through their programs, which can be used to purchase needed items from the “Bundle of Joy Room.”

Two Hearts Pregnancy Center is open from 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, visit www.twoheartspcc.org.