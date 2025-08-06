Miss Ohio to host Ironton book signing

A book signing is set for Thursday for the first Miss Ohio from Lawrence County.

Olivia Fosson, of Kitts Hill, who won the crown on June 21, will appear at Kouns Korner in Ironton from 10 a.m.-noon.

Fosson will be signing copies of her children’s book, “Rocky’s Race,” which is based on the “Body Neutral” part of her platform. The book follows a team of dogs preparing for a big race and details the importance of “listening to their bodies” in training.

Fosson, who has background in dance and had to recover from a career-ending injury, has made body and fitness a centerpiece of her work as Miss Ohio.

She is set to compete in the Miss America pageant in Georgia on Sept. 7.

Kouns Korner is located at 1412 S. 3rd St. in Ironton.