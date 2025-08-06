Letter to the editor: Don’t let health care tax credits expire

As a proud Republican, a lifelong Ohioan, and an active member of my local Chamber of Commerce, I was proud to see Congress pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It was a major win for small business owners, working families and rural communities. But that win could be short-lived if Congress doesn’t act soon to renew critical health care tax credits set to expire at the end of this year.

These premium tax credits – also called Premium Tax Credits – help millions of Americans afford health insurance on the individual market. That includes self-employed folks, farmers, gig workers and folks who work multiple jobs. Without the credits, premiums will spike, especially for families who don’t get coverage through an employer.

And it’s already happening. In Ohio, insurers are asking for premium increases of 21.2 percent to 28.9 percent for 2026 – a huge jump from the 7.8 percent average increase approved for 2025. Why? A big reason is that the tax credits are set to expire. Insurers expect fewer people will buy coverage if Congress doesn’t extend the credits, so they’re raising rates to prepare. That means working Ohioans could face skyrocketing health care costs next year, all because Congress didn’t act.

Letting these credits expire would be like raising taxes on small business owners and families who are just trying to stay covered. That’s not the kind of leadership voters expect from Republicans. And the political risk is real. A new poll from President Trump’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, shows Democrats would lead Republicans by 15 points in battleground House districts if the House allows the tax credits to expire. That’s a big hit – one we can’t afford to take.

This isn’t just about individual families. It’s about our whole health care system. When people lose coverage, they delay care, rely more on emergency rooms and can’t pay their bills. That pushes up costs for the rest of us. It also puts more pressure on hospitals, especially in rural areas like Ohio. Some of these hospitals are already operating on thin margins. More uninsured patients could push them over the edge.

The economic consequences are huge. If Congress fails to act, the fallout could include $1 trillion in lost provider revenue, 286,000 lost jobs, $34 billion in lost GDP and $57 billion in lost total economic output over the next decade. That’s not fiscal responsibility. That’s a self-inflicted wound.

We passed a good bill. Now let’s make it work for the long haul. Extending these tax credits isn’t about more government – it’s about keeping health care affordable, protecting our local economies, and showing voters that

Republicans are still the party of common sense. Let’s finish the job.

Krista Meckling

Canal Winchester