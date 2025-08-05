Tribune wins 5 APME awards

Walker, Harrison earn first place nods

COLUMBUS — The Ironton Tribune was the recipient of five awards when final rankings were announced at the Associated Press Media Editors Awards luncheon on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Longtime Tribune sports editor Jim Walker won first place for Best Sports Section for the 2024 Pigskin Preview publication.

“The Pigskin Preview is thorough, packaged well, laid cleanly yet creatively and all the color throughout really makes it sing,” a judge wrote in his comments. “Very nice job!”

Tribune managing editor Heath Harrison won first place Best Opinion Writer, as he has since 2019.

“Kudos for tackling issues of local and regional relevance with facts and well-supported opinions,” the judge’s comment read. “The reader comes away knowing exactly what the issue is all about and what the paper’s position is on all that issue. That’s the purpose of a good editorial and these provide some good food for thought.”

Harrison also scored a third-place win for Best Feature Writing/Columnist.

“Harrison’s story about Bonnie Storms Weiblinger is haunting, beautifully layered example of how newspapers do not just document the past, they preserve the unresolved echoes of the past. It was a truly fascinating read,” the judge’s comments read. “Harrison’s reporting affirms the enduring value of local journalism.

Columnist Jim Crawford won third place for Best Opinion Writer.

Reporter Mark Shaffer won third place in the Best Breaking News category for his coverage of the shooting of South Point Elementary Principal Bill Christian.

The Tribune competes in Division I of the awards, which is the largest category, comprised of dozens of newspapers of similar circulation size.